Advocates want to limit information-sharing between ICE, local authorities

In 2013 , Connecticut set guidelines for when local and state law enforcement could work with federal ICE agents in arresting and detaining undocumented immigrants. It’s called the TRUST Act. The law only allows for cooperation with ICE if the person is convicted of a class A or B felony, on a terrorist watchlist, or if there is a signed judicial warrant for their arrest.

In 2019 , lawmakers further limited the kind of information that could be shared with ICE agents and also made specifications to which kinds of people were considered law enforcement (like probation officers and bail commissioners).

Today, advocates want to make the law even stronger. The new bill would prohibit any public agencies from sharing an even more restricted list of information with ICE. They also say they want an amendment to hold law enforcement accountable for violating the bill.

“Strengthening the Trust Act is not just about protecting immigrants, it’s about protecting Connecticut’s values,” said Tabitha Sookdeo, Executive Director of CT Students for a Dream . “It’s about ensuring that every person in this state, regardless of her immigration status, feels safe to call the police if they need help, feel safe to visit a hospital, feel safe to go to school, and feel safe to participate in the community without fear of deportation.”

Some lawmakers also spoke in support of a stronger Trust Act before a hearing in the General Assembly’s Judicial Committee.

“This is simple, and there’s two reasons it’s simple,” said New Haven mayor Justin Elicker. “One is it’s about humanity. These folks that we’re talking about are members of our community. They’re our neighbors, they’re our friends, they’re the parents of our children’s classmates, these are people. But the second reason is that it’s just practical.”

“Our communities can only be safe when every member of them feels comfortable reporting a crime, testifying about a crime, interacting with our police, our law enforcement,” said State Representative Matt Blumenthal (D-Stamford).

Some Republican members of the committee said the lack of communication between law enforcement and ICE can be dangerous.

“I’m just telling you what the Trust Act did to law enforcement, it made your communities less safe. I see it as a safety issue for the community and a safety issue for the person being detained. I think it’s a distrust act,” said State Representative Patrick Callahan (R-New Fairfield).