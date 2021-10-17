-
The State of Connecticut has finished spending about $1 million to house refugees from Hurricane Maria, a storm that struck Puerto Rico in 2017.About…
-
Thousands of people fled Puerto Rico for Connecticut after Hurricane Maria. In Bridgeport a founding member of Greater Bridgeport United worked with a…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the federal government failed to adequately respond after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico last year, and he plans to…
-
The state of Connecticut is set to receive more than $10 million from the U.S. Department of Education to help school districts that took in displaced…
-
Governor Cuomo finished his fifth trip to Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria struck the island last September. He announced a new agricultural trade…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says the state has a plan to make sure people displaced from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands following…
-
Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says the Puerto Rican community in the state is outraged over a new Harvard report that estimates Hurricane…
-
A bill before the Connecticut House of Representatives would allow school districts to share resources to help students who’ve fled Puerto Rico because of…
-
DREAMers and those displaced by Hurricane Maria piled into U.S. Representative Jim Himes’ office in Bridgeport on Tuesday. They want Himes to push…
-
More than 50 activists gathered at Yale Thursday night to demand that the university stop investing in one of Puerto Rico’s biggest creditors. The U.S.…