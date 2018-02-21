© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Rep. Himes And DREAMers Debate DACA Compromise

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published February 21, 2018 at 11:18 AM EST
1 of 2
U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-CT4, talks with immigrant rights advocates from Make the Road Connecticut and Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria in his Bridgeport office on Tuesday.
Ann Lopez
2 of 2
Five months after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, activists say that more aid is needed for the Island.
Ann Lopez

DREAMers and those displaced by Hurricane Maria piled into U.S. Representative Jim Himes’ office in Bridgeport on Tuesday. They want Himes to push Congress to give more aid to Puerto Rico and to secure a clean DREAM Act, legislation that creates a path to citizenship for immigrant youth that stands on its own, and is not tied to funding for a border wall or other immigration enforcement measure. 

The Democratic Congressman told the group that getting both done won’t be easy. 

Himes assured the group that he would fight for a fair federal aid package to help Puerto Rico recover, but he said getting a clean DREAM Act wasn’t going to happen. Himes said he needs their input on what type of legislation they would accept.   

“Assuming – and I think we’ll be lucky to see any DREAM Act – assuming that we see a DREAM Act, what DREAM Act is too ugly to justify a moral yes vote? And I tried to give them an example. What if there’s money for a wall? What if there’s money for deportation? So really that’s about trying to involve them in the decision I may have to make in the coming weeks.”  

Wendy Cardenas, with the immigrant rights group, Make the Road Connecticut, is a DACA recipient. Her family is from Peru. Cardenas says she and the rest of the activists realize they’re not likely to get a clean DREAM Act.  

“We know that. But we understand that the people in power, they have the power to do something. They have the power to keep voting no, like if something like the wall keeps coming up, like money for border security and all that. But we want something to happen this year.”  

Cardernas said right now she’s scared because her future is uncertain. Himes said people living in limbo because of their immigration status, like Cardernas, makes him desperate to vote for a DREAM Act. But he wants it to be one that they can live with.  

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutJim Himesdream actimmigrationPuerto RicoGovernment & PoliticsHurricane Maria
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez