© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut To Receive $10 Million For Students Displaced By Hurricane Maria

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published August 16, 2018 at 4:31 PM EDT
puertoricomariactschool_apjessicahill_180816.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Elionet Saez Martin, of Puerto Rico works with his kindergarten teacher Rachael Leupold at Chamberlain Elementary School in New Britain, Conn.

The state of Connecticut is set to receive more than $10 million from the U.S. Department of Education to help school districts that took in displaced students from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands after Hurricane Maria.  

Peter Yazbak, a spokesperson with the Connecticut Department of Education, says the grant covers what it cost the school districts to take in more than 2,000 displaced students during the last school year.  

“So that would be for, instance, hiring ELL instruction, trauma support for some of these students who might have lost their homes or just experience the trauma of being in that storm. So this federal money, it’s about $10.6 million, would be dispersed to the individual districts that enrolled students to cover the unexpected cost that they incurred for the last school year.” 

It has not yet been determined how Connecticut schools will cover the costs for the new school year.  As of June, Yazbak says there were about 1,700 displaced students in the school system. 

Tags

Connecticut NewsEducationConnecticutPuerto RicoHurricane Maria
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez