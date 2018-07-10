© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Gov. Malloy Announces Plan To House Hurricane Evacuees

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published July 10, 2018 at 11:20 AM EDT
puertoricohurricanemariaevacuees_apstevensenne_180710.jpg
Steven Senne
/
AP
15-year-old Alanis Rodriguez, of Canovanos, Puerto Rico, left, and 14-year-old Bethel Sanchez, of Isabela, Puerto Rico, spend time together in a hotel lobby in Dedham, Mass.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says the state has a plan to make sure people displaced from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma and Maria do not become homeless.

Many evacuees sought shelter in Connecticut. They received temporary funding from FEMA for emergency housing, but those funds ran out in January and are running on extension, due to expire later this month.   

The state will use $600,000 included in the state budget to help evacuees maintain housing.

The State Department of Housing says it has provided help for more than 200 households to find permanent housing. Disaster case managers are working with about 100 more to address their needs.

Connecticut NewsConnecticuthousingweatherHurricane IrmaHurricane MariaPuero Rico
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
