Gov. Malloy Announces Plan To House Hurricane Evacuees

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says the state has a plan to make sure people displaced from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma and Maria do not become homeless.

Many evacuees sought shelter in Connecticut. They received temporary funding from FEMA for emergency housing, but those funds ran out in January and are running on extension, due to expire later this month.

The state will use $600,000 included in the state budget to help evacuees maintain housing.

The State Department of Housing says it has provided help for more than 200 households to find permanent housing. Disaster case managers are working with about 100 more to address their needs.