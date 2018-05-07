Bill Would Help School Districts Aid Displaced Puerto Rican Students

A bill before the Connecticut House of Representatives would allow school districts to share resources to help students who’ve fled Puerto Rico because of hurricane damage. The bill passed the Senate on Friday.

The legislation allows two local and regional districts to enter into a memorandum of understanding, allowing them to work together on ways to accommodate displaced students from Puerto Rico.

Thousands of Puerto Rican residents arrived in Connecticut after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island last September.

Republican Senator Len Suzio of Meriden says his community has received more than 160 students from Puerto Rico.

While many do not speak English, he says the district has been able to work with the students because the district has staff fluent in Spanish.

Suzio says other districts could benefit from what a community like Meriden has to offer.