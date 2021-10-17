-
In a gutted house in Bellaire, Texas, Sean Westerling and his helper measure everything – closets, doorways, windows.“You need to get the serial number…
-
As they return to Washington this week, Connecticut’s two U.S. senators say they’ll support legislation for federal funding for relief efforts for Houston…
-
Fairfield, Connecticut-based Save the Children says it's expanding its emergency response in Texas.The organization has brought in truckloads of infant…
-
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is calling on Congress to prevent a lapse in the National Flood Insurance Program, which covers tens of thousands of…
-
Texas Senator Ted Cruz has responded to Long Island Congressman Peter King’s recent tweet about emergency federal aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey.…
-
Stamford, Connecticut-based Americares is among those responding to the unfolding storm disaster in Texas Emergency Programs Director Kate Dischino is in…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., says he’ll push for federal disaster relief spending on Houston and other areas of the Gulf Coast, despite the…
-
Crews backed by Stamford-based Americares are among those responding to the unfolding storm disaster in Texas. Americares has deployed a response team to…