Sen. Cruz Dismisses Rep. King’s Harvey Remarks As ‘Political Sniping’

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has responded to Long Island Congressman Peter King’s recent tweet about emergency federal aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

King said he would not hold up federal aid for Texas despite Cruz’s vote against federal relief for New York after Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Ted Cruz & Texas cohorts voted vs NY/NJ aid after Sandy but I'll vote 4 Harvey aid. NY wont abandon Texas. 1 bad turn doesnt deserve another — Pete King (@RepPeteKing) August 27, 2017

Cruz said his focus is on the storm and would not worry about “political sniping.”

King fired back on CNBC, calling Cruz a habitual liar. He said 99 percent of the bill was for Sandy rebuilding efforts.

Over the weekend, King also took a shot at Cruz with a tweet referring to remarks Cruz made on the campaign trail about New York values.