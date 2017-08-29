© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Sen. Cruz Dismisses Rep. King’s Harvey Remarks As ‘Political Sniping’

WSHU | By Gabriella Shtanko
Published August 29, 2017 at 3:22 PM EDT
peterking_apjscottapplewhite_170419.jpg
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
House Intelligence Committee members, Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., left, and Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., confer on Capitol Hill in Washington in March.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has responded to Long Island Congressman Peter King’s recent tweet about emergency federal aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey.  

King said he would not hold up federal aid for Texas despite Cruz’s vote against federal relief for New York after Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Cruz said his focus is on the storm and would not worry about “political sniping.”

King fired back on CNBC, calling Cruz a habitual liar. He said 99 percent of the bill was for Sandy rebuilding efforts.

Over the weekend, King also took a shot at Cruz with a tweet referring to remarks Cruz made on the campaign trail about New York values.

Tags

Long Island NewsSuperstorm SandyLong IslandPeter KingTed CruzHurricane Harvey
