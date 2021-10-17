-
'People Don’t Realize They’ve Been Discriminated Against’: Suffolk Task Force Calls For Fair HousingA new report from the Suffolk County Fair Housing Task Force recommends lawmakers increase the undercover testing of real estate agents to address housing…
Suffolk County may deploy an undercover investigation of housing discrimination by real estate agents.The county’s fair housing task force is preparing to…
Lawmakers and advocates in Connecticut are debating a set of bills meant to make more equitable laws to decide where affordable housing and development…
Multi-family housing developments have been blamed for burdening school districts on Long Island. A study that suggests that might be wrong.The report…
The Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness finds that almost 30% of people in their shelters first became homeless after release from the state…
Dealing with how to build trust with vulnerable Black and Latinx communities on identifying housing discrimination on Long Island is a challenge a Suffolk…
The New York State Senate passed an 11-bill package on Feb. 8 that targets bias in housing and real estate in reaction to investigations into systemic…
Two-thirds of Connecticut is zoned for single-family homes only. And advocates say this zoning restriction is a roadblock to more affordable housing.…
The New York state Senate has released a report this week that calls for increased penalties for real estate practices that perpetuate housing…
Civil rights advocates say zoning laws are exclusionary in the town of Woodbridge, Connecticut. So they’re challenging them with an application for…