Suffolk County Considers Covert Discrimination Probe Of Real Estate Agents

Suffolk County may deploy an undercover investigation of housing discrimination by real estate agents.

The county’s fair housing task force is preparing to issue recommendations to lawmakers on Wednesday with the goal of testing the real estate industry. Those recommendations could be used to establish a rating system of real estate agents for how well they follow fair housing laws.

The task force was formed two years ago after a Newsday investigation that found real estate agents steered homebuyers of color away from white neighborhoods.

The state Legislature also approved bills last week that would set up similar undercover investigations at the Attorney General’s office and mandate more anti-bias training for real estate agents.