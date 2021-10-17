-
Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue will now be part of NYU Langone Health.The two institutions signed an agreement this month that allows the…
A new report by auditors shows Nassau University Medical Center may be forced to close its doors.A report obtained by Newsday said the hospital…
The New York state Legislature approved measures that will require hospitals and nursing homes to meet minimum staffing levels of nurses and other health…
Coronavirus Latest: N.Y. COVID Rate Lowest Since Fall; Conn. Ends Liability Protection For HospitalsHere’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:On Long Island, the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 5.4%. The rest of New York…
Here is the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:Long Island could soon be designated the state’s first COVID-19 “red zone”. New York Governor…
In a presentation to the Suffolk County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee, psychiatric hospital administrators said they have seen more violent…
Ten Connecticut hospitals have the cold storage facilities required to handle Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, when it becomes available. That vaccine must be…
Hospitals are in need of blood donations to prevent a shortage in the coming weeks, now that hospitals will resume elective surgeries. Officials…
Hospitals in Connecticut have collaborated on a level not seen in generations in order to fight COVID-19. They built more than enough hospital beds to…
Governor Andrew Cuomo says 350 people a day are walking into New York hospitals in need of a ventilator. At this rate, state officials say the state…