Nonprofit awards four Long Island hospitals an 'A' for patient safety

Four Long Island hospitals have received an 'A' rating for patient safety in a report released by the nonprofit watchdog Leapfrog Group.

The hospitals are among 19 across New York to receive the top mark. The report released on Tuesday, was based on patient safety from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

The Long Island hospitals include St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center in Flower Hill, Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and NYU Langone Hospital–Long Island in Mineola.

St. Francis is one of only two hospitals statewide to receive only A ratings since 2018.

Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow has had the most consistently poor safety ratings of any Long Island hospital. Its new D rating is the eighth in a row.