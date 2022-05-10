© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Nonprofit awards four Long Island hospitals an 'A' for patient safety

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published May 10, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT
Four Long Island hospitals have received an 'A' rating for patient safety in a report released by the nonprofit watchdog Leapfrog Group.

The hospitals are among 19 across New York to receive the top mark. The report released on Tuesday, was based on patient safety from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

The Long Island hospitals include St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center in Flower Hill, Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and NYU Langone Hospital–Long Island in Mineola.

St. Francis is one of only two hospitals statewide to receive only A ratings since 2018.

Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow has had the most consistently poor safety ratings of any Long Island hospital. Its new D rating is the eighth in a row.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
