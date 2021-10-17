-
A federal housing agency is giving Connecticut $3 million to create more affordable housing for its low income residents. It’s part of the National…
-
Last Thanksgiving, Wilfredo Gutierrez was in prison for shoplifting. For two Thanksgivings before that, he was on the streets.This Thanksgiving, he’s…
-
It's one o'clock and the doors at the Open Door shelter in South Norwalk, Conn. opened for lunch. White, African-American, Latino - dozens of people, many…
-
Wednesday night, at about 70 shelters around Connecticut, workers counted up how many homeless people checked in for the night. Each year, shelters and…