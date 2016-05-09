Conn. Receives $3 Million For Affordable Housing

A federal housing agency is giving Connecticut $3 million to create more affordable housing for its low income residents. It’s part of the National Housing Trust Fund, which was set up in 2008 to give grant money to states to help their residents get access to affordable housing.

This is the first time the Fund has given out money to states to meet that goal. Connecticut’s share is part of a $174 million nationwide grant the fund announced last week.

There are more than 50,000 affordable housing units in Connecticut. Those include everything from Section 8 apartments to townhouses and condominiums. State law requires every municipality to have at least some affordable housing. It’s available to people who make less than half the median income for the city or town they live in.

The Connecticut Department of Housing decides how the grant money will be distributed. Housing Commissioner Evonne Klein says the State wants to end chronic homelessness by the end of the year and that this grant could help with that effort.