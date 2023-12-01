New Haven warming centers open for the winter season

Three New Haven warming centers are prepared to take in people who need to get out of the cold this winter.

They’re located at 130 Orchard Street, 438 East Street and 242 Dixwell Avenue, and are open seven days a week, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. During extremely cold weather events, extended hours will be announced.

At the warming centers, individuals will have access to blankets, food, beverages and a place to rest and charge their phones at night.

Mayor Justin Elicker said the city has additional services available during the day for those in need.

“We have eight daytime navigation hubs where service providers work together to meet the needs of the unsheltered and unstably housed individuals,” Elicker said. “And that has meals, showers, laundry, health, wellness care, housing, navigation, all different kinds of things.”

Margaret LeFever, the director of the state’s Coordinated Access Network, said she hopes the collaboration between the city and local organizations will be enough to keep people safe this winter.

LaFever said they are working to provide shelter for around 270 unhoused people in the greater New Haven area — but they’re almost 100 spots short.

“Cold weather resources, like warming centers, are critical to ensure that no one dies outside, which we have already seen across the state this winter,” LaFever said.” Our homeless systems are struggling to respond to the immediate crisis, as well as long-term stability for those in need experiencing homelessness.”

Reservations at the warming centers are not needed. Individuals must be 18 or older to enter.

To be connected with shelter or housing assistance anywhere in Connecticut, call 211.