Lamont calls on lawmakers to further strengthen gun laws

On June 8, 1993 Connecticut became the third state in the nation to enact an assault weapons ban. Governor Ned Lamont marked the 30th anniversary by urging lawmakers to strengthen the law.

That can be done by passing his gun violence reduction bill, Lamont told lawmakers at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Thursday.

The provisions of that bill would close loopholes in the 1993 law and keep the state a national leader in reducing gun violence, just as his predecessor governors Lowell Weicker and Dannel Malloy did.

“We are a safer state because of these laws,” Lamont said. “Dan Malloy built upon that after Sandy Hook thanks to a lot of folks who are in the Legislature again continuing to strengthen our laws and we are trying to do that again."

Several firearms purchased prior to the 1993 law were carved out of the state’s original assault weapons ban. Lamont’s bill closes that loophole.

“To make sure that those assault weapons purchased pre-1993 are registered,” Lamont said. “And nobody can bring in hundreds of pre-93 assault weapons and bring them into our state. They are going to be registered and they are going to be controlled and we are going to keep people safe."

The bill also prohibits the transfer of ownership of such weapons.

The bill has been passed in the House. It is awaiting action in the Senate.