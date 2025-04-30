CT House advances a bill to make it easier to sue gun makers

The Connecticut House has voted to make it easier to sue gun makers and dealers when they let their guns fall into the wrong hands.

Federal law protects gun makers and dealers from liability when their negligence results in death or injury.

The Connecticut bill would allow state lawsuits for the wrongful marketing and promotion of firearms by gun manufacturers, distributors and sellers.

Nine states already have similar laws, said Representative Steve Stafstrom, co-chair of the Judiciary Committee.

“Connecticut when we pass this legislation would be the 10th state to do that,” he said during the floor debate.

“Essentially, returning state’s rights to Connecticut to bring these types of lawsuits. And more importantly to provide compensation for victims of crimes in our state,” he said.

Some Republicans voted against the bill.

It would erode the second amendment rights of gun owners, argued Representative Doug Dubitsky.

“Next year or the year after there’ll be another bill going after another aspect of legal firearms ownership. Banning something else. Creating liability somewhere else,” he said.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 100 to 46 on Wednesday.

It now goes to the Senate for action.