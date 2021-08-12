© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Hochul Says She Is Running For Governor In 2022

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published August 12, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT
New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul

New York’s Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, who will become governor on August 24 following Andrew Cuomo’s planned resignation, said she is running for election to the post in 2022.

Hochul made the remarks to Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s Today Show, who asked Hochul if she will seek election to next year.

“Yes I will,” Hochul answered. “I’m the most prepared person to assume this responsibility, and I am going to ask the voters at some point for their faith in me again.”

She also said that she believes children in New York will be required to wear masks while at school this fall. And she said she’s watching the rising rates of the COVID-19 virus “like a hawk” to be ready to implement any more changes if things continue to get worse.

Hochul also sent a message to the 11 women that the Attorney General’s report said Cuomo sexually harassed. Some, including Brittany Commisso, who has filed a criminal complaint saying the governor groped her, are still on Cuomo’s staff.

“My heart goes out to the young women in particular, who have been toiling in this environment,” Hochul said. “They need to know that they are welcome in my administration. I will respect them. ”

Hochul also reiterated her intention to fire anyone in the governor’s office that the AG found was engaging in unethical behavior, saying they will be “gone on Day One.”

She continued to refrain from voicing an opinion on the Assembly’s ongoing impeachment inquiry of Cuomo, saying she has “full confidence” in the Legislature to “do what is right.” Hochul said she believes if the governor is impeached and tried in the Senate, she can operate in a “parallel universe,” and not be distracted from dealing with the issues facing the state.

Long Island NewsNew YorkGovernor Andrew CuomoKathy HochulKaren DeWittImpeachment2022 Elections
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
