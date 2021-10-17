Government & Politics

-
Pay raises for 80,000 state government employees in New York have been deferred a third time, according to the Civil Service Employees Association.The pay…
-
Democratic legislative leaders in Connecticut have pledged to expand the agenda for the upcoming special session with a number of COVID-related social…
-
While Governor Andrew Cuomo has held daily briefings on the coronavirus and issued over 250 executive orders, the state legislature has been absent from…
-
Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation say the House of Representatives cannot wait until it reaches a consensus with Senate Republicans before…
-
The Republican minority leaders in both chambers of the Connecticut General Assembly announced recently that they would not run for reelection. Political…
-
Connecticut House Minority Leader Themis Klarides says she will not seek a 12th term in office. Klarides was first elected in 1998 to represent Derby,…
-
The New York Senate and Assembly were scheduled to return to the state Capitol on Monday to finish up the rest of the legislative session. But that…
-
Democratic lawmakers on both sides of the Sound want President Donald Trump to enact the nation’s first paid medical and family leave policy.The proposed…
-
Earlier this week Connecticut Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano informed supporters and members of his caucus that he would not seek re-election. It…
-
The legislative session in New York begins this week. Republicans hold a minority in both the State Senate and Assembly, but they have made it clear they…