The City Council of Norwalk, Connecticut, is set to vote on an expanded definition of gender that includes identity and expression on Tuesday. The change…
Connecticut Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, D-CT5, says she has no intention of resigning from office. The third-term Democrat is responding to calls made…
Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman says Connecticut won’t be able to afford its Husky Health program for children if Congress fails to renew the Children’s Health…
House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, a Democrat from Berlin, says an increase in the Connecticut sales tax from 6.35 percent to 6.85 percent is needed in order…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Thursday that requires county executives to assemble local government panels to realize taxpayer savings,…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has signed two energy measures into law that increase natural gas use in homes and businesses and revamp Connecticut's…