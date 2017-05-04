Cuomo Signs ‘Shared Services’ Bill To Ease Tax Burden On Long Island

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Thursday that requires county executives to assemble local government panels to realize taxpayer savings, including property taxes in Suffolk County.

Under the new law, all 400 local governments in Suffolk County, from towns and villages to school and sewer districts, will meet to discuss how they can share services. County Executive Steve Bellone will lead these meetings to help the county save money and lower property taxes.

Cuomo says the meetings will be open to the public.

“And if they find out or when they find out because 400 governments don’t want to play nice together, they’re paying a higher property tax bill, they are really not going to be happy.”

Suffolk County has one of the highest property tax rates in the nation.

Cuomo urged Suffolk County to lower its property taxes to minimize an increased tax burden proposed under the federal budget.