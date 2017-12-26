© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Wyman: 17,000 Conn. Children To Lose Healthcare If CHIP Is Not Renewed

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published December 26, 2017 at 10:50 AM EST
chipchildren_shealthcarewheelchair_apkeithsrakocic_171226.jpg
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
Eight-year-old Abigail hugs her mother from her wheelchair at a news conference about the Children's Health Insurance Program in Pa. earlier this month. Abigail has healthcare under Medicaid.

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman says Connecticut won’t be able to afford its Husky Health program for children if Congress fails to renew the Children’s Health Insurance Program, CHIP, that pays for it.

“We are looking at it the best we can. We have a little bit of financial problem here.”

Wyman says that’s because Connecticut is facing a budget deficit. She says 17,000 Connecticut children would lose health coverage if CHIP is not renewed.

“If Congress doesn’t act on CHIP by the end of January, they will not have insurance.”

Connecticut officials have begun sending notices explaining this to the affected families.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation, who are all Democrats, are urging the Republican congressional leaders to make renewal of CHIP a priority when they return to Washington in January.

Tags

Connecticut NewsGovernmentHealthcareConnecticuthealth insuranceChildren & YouthCHIP
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma