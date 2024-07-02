Lamont appoints a new chief of staff

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has appointed a new chief of staff.

Lamont said Matthew Brokman has been elevated to chief of staff because he served as a top House Democratic staffer for six years and knows how the state Capitol works.

“Matt Brokman has the important currency there is in this building and that is trust,” Lamont said.

“I think people in this building on both sides of the aisle know him. They know him well. They know they can take him at his word. And I think that is going to be incredibly valuable for us as a state going forward for the next two years,” he added.

Brokman was chief of staff to former House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz when lawmakers negotiated the state’s landmark bipartisan budget in 2017.

He later worked in the same position for House Majority Leader Jason Rojas.

Brokman replaces Lamont’s former chief of staff, Johnny Dach, who is moving to New York City but remains on the state payroll as a special advisor to the governor.