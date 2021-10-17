-
On Long Island, thousands gathered in Long Beach yesterday for the 28th annual gay pride parade, “Pride on the Beach.”This year, the parade’s grand…
For the first time in its history of more than two decades, the New Haven Pride Center has hired its first paid employee.For 21 years, the New Haven Pride…
The U.S. Air Force will upgrade the status of a 91-year-old Air Force veteran, who was undesirably discharged in 1948 because he was gay. The veteran,…
It’s been nearly 70 years, and it’s still painful for Ed Spires to tell the story.In 1948, Spires received an undesirable discharge from the U.S. Air…
About 200 LGBTQ people and allies gathered at the Amistad Memorial near the New Haven Green on Monday. Many held white balloons with a name of one of the…
A public meeting was held last night in New York City on whether to make the Stonewall Inn a national monument.U.S. Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-10) told…
On Pride Day, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo officiated at his first gay wedding. He married two men in front of the historic Stonewall Inn on Sunday. At…
A New England gay rights organization is praising Connecticut's Department of Insurance for issuing a bulletin to the state’s insurers. The bulletin is an…