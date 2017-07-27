After 21 Years, New Haven Pride Center Hires Its First Paid Employee

For the first time in its history of more than two decades, the New Haven Pride Center has hired its first paid employee.

For 21 years, the New Haven Pride Center has operated under the leadership of volunteers and a board of directors, with an annual budget between $40,000 and $50,000.

Now, their first paid executive director, Patrick Dunn, wants to increase the budget to $200,000. He also wants to use the center to create a much more inclusive LGBTQ community.

“The LGBTQ community broadly, both in New Haven and beyond is the most diverse community of any kind, right? ‘Cause we have every race, we have every gender identity, we have every religion, we have every walk of life in our community. So, if I'm in a position that I'm having to represent them, even though I can't necessarily be their face, I can at least carry their voice.”

Dunn said he is open to corporate sponsors, donations from foundations and “anyone who cares to be a part of the conversation.”