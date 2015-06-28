© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Cuomo Officiates His First Gay Wedding

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published June 28, 2015 at 4:48 PM EDT
cuomo_gay_wedding.jpg
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
/

On Pride Day, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo officiated at his first gay wedding. He married two men in front of the historic Stonewall Inn on Sunday. At that landmark site of the gay rights movement in New York City, Cuomo celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to legalize gay marriage nationally.

Cuomo said the court's decision was less about marriage, and more about equality. He characterized how the gay community felt.

"I don't want something a little bit less than equality, something almost like equality. Something that sounds like equality but isn't. I don't want equality-lite. I want equality and equality is marriage," he said.

Cuomo said if people believe in equality, then they believe in marriage equality.
The Supreme Court legalized gay marriage in all 50 states on Friday. New York State legalized gay marriage in 2011, and Connecticut did so in 2008.

Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
