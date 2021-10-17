-
Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes have gotten key approvals to expand gaming operations in the state. It puts in motion the licensing required…
Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes that run casinos in the state have sued their insurance carrier over denial of claims for millions of…
In Connecticut, Foxwoods Resort Casino has dropped mask requirements for fully vaccinated visitors.Guests who have not been vaccinated will be asked to…
Now that Connecticut has reached an agreement with the state’s two federally recognized Indigenous tribes, Governor Ned Lamont met with tribal leaders on…
Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut unveiled plans for a new multi-million-dollar casino on the island of Puerto Rico on Tuesday.Rodney Butler is chairman of…
The Mashantucket Pequot tribe in Connecticut says it’s made a deal with the online sports betting operator DraftKings — as lawmakers are still negotiating…
The tribal-run Foxwoods casino in Connecticut has a new president. This comes as revenue is down for the casino, one of the largest in the world.The…
The owners of Connecticut’s two Indian tribal casinos are again warning lawmakers that the state could lose up to $250 million a year in slot machine…
Connecticut Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff says he’s against a proposal to build an MGM Resorts casino in Bridgeport.The Norwalk Democrat says he…
On Monday, MGM Resorts announced plans for a $675 million dollar casino development in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Promoters say their goal is to bring…