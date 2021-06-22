Connecticut Tribes Sue Casino Insurer Over Denial Of Pandemic Claims

Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes that run casinos in the state have sued their insurance carrier over denial of claims for millions of dollars in losses during the pandemic.

The Day in New London reports that the Mohegan tribes lawsuit filed this month over its Mohegan Sun casino is similar to one the Mashantucket Pequot tribe filed for its Foxwoods Resort Casino in February.

The insurer, Factory Mutual Insurance Company, said in a court filing in Mashantucket case that the pandemic-related losses are specifically excluded from the casino's policy. They are seeking to have the Mashantucket tribe’s lawsuit dismissed.

The Mashantuckets said in their lawsuit that more than $76 million in losses should be covered under its “all risk” policy with Factory Mutual.

A hearing in that case is scheduled for August 2.