Approvals For Connecticut Tribes Mark Next Stage In State Sports Betting

Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes have gotten key approvals to expand gaming operations in the state. It puts in motion the licensing required for sports betting and online gaming to start in Connecticut next month.

Under the approvals, the U.S. Department of the Interior will allow proposed changes to the gaming compacts between the state and the tribes. This comes after the state approved online sports betting over the summer.

State regulators will now start the final permitting process for the partnership between the Connecticut Lottery and Rush Street Interactive for online wagering.

The Mashantucket Pequot, which operates Foxwoods Casino, will partner with gaming giant DraftKings. And the Mohegan tribe that runs Mohegan Sun Casino has a deal with the top competitor, FanDuel.