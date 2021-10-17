-
A Boston-based environmental group filed a lawsuit last week against Gulf and Shell Oil over their fuel storage terminals in New Haven. The aim is to make…
-
The State University of New York will consider retirement plan options that divest from fossil fuels and reinvest in clean energy.SUNY Chancellor Jim…
-
The fight against fossil fuel expansion in New England has a new front in Killingly, Connecticut. Climate activists want the state to reject a proposed…
-
Yale University is setting up new guidelines for its investments — and the institution said it will divest in fossil fuel companies who don’t act…
-
Climate activists in New York rallied outside of local state and federal lawmakers offices on Wednesday to urge the approval of a multi-billion dollar…
-
New York state will transition its retirement fund for public employees — the third largest pension fund in the country — to an investment portfolio with…
-
Students at Yale University in New Haven voted this week to ask the university to divest its endowment from fossil fuel companies that are contributing to…