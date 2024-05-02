CT House approves controversial climate change bill

Representative Christine Palm (D) Deep River / housedems.ct.gov/Palm

The Connecticut House of Representatives approved a controversial Democratic climate change bill this week.

It passed along party lines after several hours of debate that reflected a sharp divide between Democrats and Republicans.

The bill would declare a climate crisis and outline steps the state should take to sharply reduce greenhouse gasses by 2050.

“It’s not a radical bill," said Christine Palm, vice chair of the Environment Committee, as she pushed back on Republican concerns that the reforms are too costly for consumers.

"It takes into account the resources we currently have, which include nuclear, for example, and biofuels, and it offers consumers more options for transitioning away,” she said.

“The ultimate goal of any environmental bill is to increase sustainability of our planet and that requires the diminishment of fossil fuels,” Palm said.

Republicans disagreed.

“Arbitrary goals with abstract results at the cost of our constituents, with massive energy increases, are not the answer," said Pat Callahan, the ranking member of the Environment Committee.

The bill now goes to the Senate, with only a few days remaining before the session ends on May 8.