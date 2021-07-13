© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Environmental Group Sues Oil Companies For Safer New Haven Storage

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published July 13, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT
A Boston-based environmental group filed a lawsuit last week against Gulf and Shell Oil over their fuel storage terminals in New Haven. The aim is to make companies install safeguards to prevent oil spills in the event of a severe storm.

Both terminals sit in a flood zone. Conservation Law Foundation claims if flooding occurs, oil and toxic chemicals could enter the New Haven Harbor and Long Island Sound.

The Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection said there is no record of a storm-related release from any of the New Haven fuel storage units.

Both Gulf and Shell released statements saying the companies are committed to protecting the environment and meeting regulations.

