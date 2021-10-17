-
Long Island has the most foreclosures and zombie homes in the state, and property analysts expect that will only get worse when COVID-19 moratoriums end…
On Long Island, the Town of Oyster Bay has banned the use of plywood to cover windows and doors on foreclosed “zombie homes,” in an attempt to eliminate…
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled a Foreclosure Prevention Hotline to help alleviate the number of foreclosures in the county. The…
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says there is $21 million in new funds to help land banks purchase vacant and abandoned properties,…
In an effort to combat vacant and abandoned homes, 16 Long Island municipalities have received nearly $3.3 million from Attorney General Eric…
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is making $13 million available to deal with “zombie homes” in New York State. Zombie homes are houses that have been…