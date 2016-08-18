N.Y. State To Provide $13 Million To Repair ‘Zombie’ Homes

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is making $13 million available to deal with “zombie homes” in New York State. Zombie homes are houses that have been abandoned or foreclosed on and have fallen into disrepair.

Over a dozen Long Island municipalities are applying to the state for the funding.

Of the 100 communities statewide that were invited to apply, 21 are on Long Island. So far, 17 have applied, three have declined and one is undecided.

The funds come from a multibillion-dollar settlement between Schneiderman’s office and Morgan Stanley.

The communities will know by September if they will receive funding.