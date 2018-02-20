Oyster Bay Bans Plywood From 'Zombie Homes'

On Long Island, the Town of Oyster Bay has banned the use of plywood to cover windows and doors on foreclosed “zombie homes,” in an attempt to eliminate the boarded-up eyesores in its neighborhoods.

The new law went into effect last week and requires the use of polycarbonate, a strong, clear plastic, to cover windows on the foreclosed homes.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino says the new law addresses quality of life concerns caused by vacant homes.

Last year, federal agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac issued guidelines that require polycarbonate. Ohio became the first state to ban the use of plywood boards on foreclosed homes.

Property owners, banks and lending institutions will be responsible for replacing the plywood on current buildings in Oyster Bay. If they don’t, the town will fine the owner.