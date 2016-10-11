© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

L.I. Towns Receive Money To Combat 'Zombie' Homes

WSHU | By Autumn McLeod
Published October 11, 2016 at 3:09 PM EDT
zombiehome_apdonryan_161011.jpg
Don Ryan
/
AP

In an effort to combat vacant and abandoned homes, 16 Long Island municipalities have received nearly $3.3 million from Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

The funds are part of a $3.2 billion national settlement with financial services corporation Morgan Stanley under the Zombie Remediation and Prevention Initiative.

The money will also provide services for at-risk homeowners to avoid foreclosure and stay in their homes.

Some municipalities, like the Town of Babylon which received about $75,000, want banks to register with the town when a mortgage defaults.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandEric SchneidermanForeclosuresZombie HousesMorgan Stanley
Related Content
Load More