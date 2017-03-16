Suffolk County Launches Foreclosure Prevention Hotline

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled a Foreclosure Prevention Hotline to help alleviate the number of foreclosures in the county.

The hotline will connect residents with free resources and services to help them prevent foreclosures.

Bellone says the hotline will collaborate with several Long Island nonprofits to allow for a wide variety of social and legal aid.

“We’ve worked to create a robust database of referral contacts. And our trained hotline operators will assess each call individually before connecting callers with the appropriate organization.”

Suffolk County experiences double the number of average foreclosures in the nation.

About one in every 600 homes faces some type of foreclosure in Suffolk. And it’s nearly one in every 1,200 homes in Connecticut.

The Suffolk Foreclosure Prevention Hotline can be reached at 631-853-HOME.