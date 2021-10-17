-
Thousands of turtles on Long Island are making their trek to hibernation. Fewer Long Islanders are struggling with food insecurity, efforts towards…
Food assistance programs on Long Island say fewer residents are struggling with food insecurity. This comes as people return to work and receive COVID-19…
Folly Delgado coordinates a garden outside of Clinton Avenue School in Fair Haven, Connecticut.The pandemic has changed the relationship of how cityfolk…
A new food distribution service has been unveiled in the city of New London, Connecticut.Mayor New London Michael Passero said the new service adds to a…
The number of people living with hunger on Long Island has skyrocketed since the economic shutdowns began last year due to the coronavirus.Paule Pachter,…
The moratoriums on rent and mortgages In Connecticut and New York set to end in December have been extended into the New Year. Does that help homeowners…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York wants to inject $6 billion into a federal program that helps low-income families get access to food…
Intense lobbying before Connecticut state senators take on police reform, some beaches are open for locals only, and food pantries are in high demand.
The need for food pantries has only increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — even as people return to work, and parts of the economy slowly…
More than a 100,000 pounds of food was distributed to Long Island residents on Friday as part of a statewide initiative.Five thousand Long Islanders…