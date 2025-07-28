© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT’s new pizza vanity license plate to benefit food bank

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 28, 2025 at 5:05 PM EDT
Governor Lamont unveils new 'Welcome to Connecticut' interstate highway signs.
Courtesy of the office of Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont
Governor Lamont unveils new 'Welcome to Connecticut' interstate highway signs.

Connecticut has launched a new specialty license plate to celebrate its designation as “Pizza Capital of the United States."

Proceeds from its purchase will benefit Connecticut Foodshare, the state’s largest food bank.

Governor Ned Lamont holds up CT's new special license plate celebrating the states' designation as the "Pizza Capital of the United States" at Connecticut Foodshare in Wallingford on Monday July 28, 2025. Proceeds from the purchase of the plates benefit Connecticut Foodshare.
https://ct-n.com/
Governor Ned Lamont holds up CT's new special license plate celebrating the states' designation as the "Pizza Capital of the United States" at a news briefing at Connecticut Foodshare in Wallingford on Monday July 28 2025. Proceeds from the purchase of the license plates will benefit Connecticut Foodshare.

The license plate features a graphic of a slice of pizza, the Connecticut Foodshare logo, and the words “The Pizza State.”

The food pantry needs the money because the federal government has cut back support, said Governor Ned Lamont.

“I thought DOGE was getting rid of waste, fraud and abuse, no, instead they are cutting out food deliveries to places like Foodshare that provide hundreds of thousands of meals for folks who otherwise would not have a meal,” he said.

Lamont said the state has doubled the money for food pantries in its budget, encouraging residents to also help.

“This license plate is just one way to do it. It's my favorite. It's got a pepperoni pizza on it. That's not so bad. And sign up so that you can click and go right to Foodshare and help people in need,” he said.

“Let’s go get the license plate and let everybody know that you care,” Lamont urged.

The new license plate is one of more than 50 specialty license plates that raise money for local nonprofits.
Tags
Connecticut News Ned LamontFood BanksFood Insecurity
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma