CT’s new pizza vanity license plate to benefit food bank

Connecticut has launched a new specialty license plate to celebrate its designation as “Pizza Capital of the United States."

Proceeds from its purchase will benefit Connecticut Foodshare, the state’s largest food bank.

https://ct-n.com/ Governor Ned Lamont holds up CT's new special license plate celebrating the states' designation as the "Pizza Capital of the United States" at a news briefing at Connecticut Foodshare in Wallingford on Monday July 28 2025. Proceeds from the purchase of the license plates will benefit Connecticut Foodshare.

The license plate features a graphic of a slice of pizza, the Connecticut Foodshare logo, and the words “The Pizza State.”

The food pantry needs the money because the federal government has cut back support, said Governor Ned Lamont.

“I thought DOGE was getting rid of waste, fraud and abuse, no, instead they are cutting out food deliveries to places like Foodshare that provide hundreds of thousands of meals for folks who otherwise would not have a meal,” he said.

Lamont said the state has doubled the money for food pantries in its budget, encouraging residents to also help.

“This license plate is just one way to do it. It's my favorite. It's got a pepperoni pizza on it. That's not so bad. And sign up so that you can click and go right to Foodshare and help people in need,” he said.

“Let’s go get the license plate and let everybody know that you care,” Lamont urged.

The new license plate is one of more than 50 specialty license plates that raise money for local nonprofits.