-
Connecticut health officials say the state is having a much weaker flu season than normal, while COVID-19 continues its spread across the state.The State…
-
The New York State Department of Health has asked county governments to detail how they plan to perform necessary influenza testing amid ongoing testing…
-
Health officials in Connecticut have reported the first two influenza deaths of the season.The state Department of Public Health says a resident of…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut have reintroduced legislation that would help create a vaccine that could…
-
The Connecticut Department of Public Health says the flu is now considered widespread across the state for the first time since last season. According to…
-
This year’s flu season is set to be as deadly as the 2009 pandemic that killed thousands of people in the U.S.Researchers say influenza is becoming more…
-
Health officials in Connecticut say the flu epidemic will get worse before it gets better, and they’re taking steps to try to stop the virus from…
-
Connecticut public officials say that hospitalizations for the flu have been on the rise over the past five weeks.The Department of Public Health says…
-
Flu season peaked in Connecticut in mid to late February, but the season is not over yet.Alan Siniscalchi, with the Department of Public Health, says…
-
Connecticut’s Department of Public Health says the flu is widespread in the state. So far, the state has seen 2 deaths and 142 hospitalizations this flu…