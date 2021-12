A Latino advocacy group on Long Island will offer free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots next week.

OLA of Eastern Long Island will hold two events next Wednesday — at the Montauk Playhouse and at the Children’s Museum in Bridgehampton.

Adult and child doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available, along with the flu vaccine.

To register for a shot, contact OLA by text message at 844-795-0043.