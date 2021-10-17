-
President Biden announced that he will restore protections to the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, a nearly 5,000-square-mile…
Stony Brook University scientists have found that wastewater runoff from this summer’s storms has flooded Long Island’s waterways with nitrogen pollution.…
The construction and operation of wind turbines offshore will have a “major adverse impact” on the commercial fishing industry. However, the threat of…
Federal regulators have declared a fishery disaster following a massive scallop die-off over the last two years in eastern Long Island.Nearly 90% of…
An advisory on consuming fish from the lower Farmington River has been lifted, according to the annual fish advisory released by the Connecticut…
The General Assembly recently passed a bill that will make people pay $75 dollars for every striped bass they poach in Connecticut.Only “catch and…
Offshore wind developers have slightly scaled back their plans to build the South Fork Wind farm off the coast of eastern Long Island, but the project…
The Cornell Cooperative and Suffolk County will survey the commercial fishing industry on Long Island. They will recommend ways for fishermen to recover…
Federal prosecutors have indicted a Montauk fisherman and two members of the Gosman family for illegal overfishing in connection to their Hamptons seafood…
The Biden administration has announced prioritizing the development of more wind energy in certain areas off the coast of New York and New Jersey. The…