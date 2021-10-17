-
An advisory on consuming fish from the lower Farmington River has been lifted, according to the annual fish advisory released by the Connecticut…
-
Long Island residents have reported large numbers of dead bunker fish washing up on the beaches over the past month. State officials have sent fish…
-
Reports of an unusual amount of dead Menhaden fish in Long Island Sound have prompted an investigation by the Connecticut Department of Energy and…
-
A massive collection of fish specimens and water quality data from the Hudson River was donated to Stony Brook University. Experts say the collection,…
-
Connecticut Fund for the Environment, the state’s largest environmental group, says runoff from a sewage treatment plant in Springfield, Massachusetts,…
-
Last weekend, environmental conservation police in Connecticut charged a fisherman in Milford with possession of illegal fish. He allegedly had two…