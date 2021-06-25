© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

With Reduced PFAS, Fish Advisory Lifted From Connecticut's Farmington River

By Roberto Rojas
Published June 25, 2021
Farmington River
Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
/
Farmington River

An advisory on consuming fish from the lower Farmington River has been lifted, according to the annual fish advisory released by the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

The latest data shows PFAS levels in the river are no longer elevated enough to justify an advisory.

The warning was originally imposed in 2019 after a chemical spill at a private hangar at Bradley International Airport released about 40,000 gallons of firefighting foam containing PFAS substances into storm drains. Those chemicals then flowed in the river.

Health officials are advising Connecticut residents to be on the lookout for any consumption advisories for other rivers in the state.

PFAS are a family of chemicals that can be linked to liver, immune and developmental problems for humans.

