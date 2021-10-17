First Amendment

-
Two police sergeants in Waterbury, Connecticut, face lawsuits after they arrested a man for filming the city’s police station.The ACLU of Connecticut sued…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law Tuesday a measure that tries to deter frivolous lawsuits meant to intimidate or suppress free speech.These…
A law student at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut is suing Facebook after the company removed his posts that named the White House whistleblower.The…
A groundskeeper at Suffolk County Community College was told by administration not to wear a “Make America Great Again” hat on campus.Salvatore Esposito…
When it comes to free speech, most of us have an opinion. But what is free speech, and how free should it be? What if someone is knowingly making hateful,…
Did you watch President Trump’s press conference on Wednesday? It was a wild one. Once again he got into it with members of the media. Is that combative…
A national group representing writers and journalists and the Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic at Yale Law School have filed a lawsuit against…
A local official in Haddam, Connecticut, has apologized for calling the town “fascist and racist.” However, Democratic Selectwoman Melissa Schlag says…
An atheist backed by secular group the Freedom From Religion Foundation is suing the town of Shelton, Conn., for refusing to post his anti-religion banner…