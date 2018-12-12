How Free Should Free Speech Be?
When it comes to free speech, most of us have an opinion. But what is free speech, and how free should it be? What if someone is knowingly making hateful, lying comments? Should they be allowed to do so? On The Full Story today:
- Nadine Strossen, the John Marshall Harlan II Professor of Law at New York Law School, former president of the ACLU, and author of HATE: Why We Should Resist It with Free Speech, Not Censorship
- Ben Bogardus, assistant professor of journalism at Quinnipiac University