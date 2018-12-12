© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

How Free Should Free Speech Be?

WSHU | By Editor
Published December 12, 2018 at 1:20 PM EST
megaphonespeaking_pixabay_181211.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

When it comes to free speech, most of us have an opinion. But what is free speech, and how free should it be? What if someone is knowingly making hateful, lying comments? Should they be allowed to do so? On The Full Story today:

Tags

The Full StoryFirst AmendmentFree SpeechThe Full Story