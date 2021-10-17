-
A plan to offer financial aid to undocumented immigrants in Connecticut could be in jeopardy. That’s because of a UConn student activist’s arrest earlier…
Wesleyan University has changed its financial aid policy to treat undocumented students (and those protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood…
During her sophomore year at Southern Connecticut State University, Cinthia Perez and her younger brother dropped out. They decided to work full-time…
Paying for college could get a little easier for some students in Connecticut. The state Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that would let undocumented…
Undocumented college students in Connecticut want the General Assembly to allow equal access to institutional financial aid for all students regardless of…