Conn. Lawmakers Delay Vote On Financial Aid For Undocumented Students

A plan to offer financial aid to undocumented immigrants in Connecticut could be in jeopardy. That’s because of a UConn student activist’s arrest earlier this month for anti-Trump graffiti. The arrest led state lawmakers to push back a vote on the bill.

The bill would give students without legal immigration status access to $165 million in state financial aid. It had bipartisan support, but some Connecticut House Republicans said the arrest had raised concerns and called for it to be postponed to an unspecified later date.

The student, Eric Cruz-Lopez, faces more than 100 counts of vandalism for spray-painting profane messages about Trump around campus. His arrest drew attention from online conservative commentators like Ann Coulter, who mockingly tweeted “Illegals doing such important work” with a link to an article about the arrest.

An immigration advocacy group plans to rally in Hartford Wednesday to call on lawmakers to make another push for the legislation.