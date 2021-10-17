-
Scientists have discovered the fossilized remains of what may have been the largest marine bird, dating back 25 million years ago. The Pelagornis Sandersi…
Federal officials announced on Monday they're giving tens of million of dollars to two cities in Connecticut to make them more storm resilient. Bridgeport…
Some 25 million American parents are classified as "empty nesters". They're free from the daily obligations of raising children after those children have…
Metro-North is undergoing a lot of changes these days, from a new president to infrastructure and safety improvements sparked by last year’s derailments.…
The Norwalk and Danbury hospitals have officially merged. Officials made the announcement Wednesday night at the Norwalk Hospital’s annual meeting.
An economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York gave a mostly positive outlook for 2014 for Connecticut, despite the state's slow pace coming out…
The Stamford Zoning Board of Appeals upheld a cease and desist order Wednesday night against developer Building and Land Technology over a boatyard…
The Stamford Zoning Board of Appeals is holding a public hearing Wednesday night regarding the city’s cease and desist order against Building Land and…
Connecticut and New York will lag behind western states in job growth in 2014. That’s according to a report by the Pew Center for Charitable Trusts…
Stamford’s Board of Representatives meets Monday night in its first regular meeting of 2014. Its members won’t have to vote on a controversial mayoral…