An advisory on consuming fish from the lower Farmington River has been lifted, according to the annual fish advisory released by the Connecticut…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wants the Federal Aviation Administration to stop the use of PFAS chemicals in firefighting foam at…
Connecticut lawmakers and environmental advocates gathered at the Farmington River Thursday to discuss potential damage done by the toxic chemical…
A bill before the U.S. House of Representatives would designate Connecticut's lower Farmington River as “wild and scenic,” which means it would get…
Efforts to restore Atlantic salmon to the Connecticut River watershed have been largely unsuccessful. The once abundant fish are now rare. But recently…
Add a new name to the list of species native to Connecticut. Scientists have discovered an algae that only exists in one part of the Farmington River in…